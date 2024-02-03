Genesee Health Plan, Huntington Bank to provide free financial literacy classes

By EVM Staff

Genesee Health Plan (GHP) will provide two free financial literacy classes with Huntington Bank through its emPOWER Genesee program this month.

The first class, “Recovering from the Holidays” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8. The second, “Getting your Debt in Check,” will take place the following Thursday, Feb. 15. Both classes are scheduled for noon at the GHP office, located at 2171 S. Linden Rd.

According to a GHP news release on Feb. 1, the emPOWER Genesee program aims to help Genesee County residents and families connect with utility assistance and resources, financial education and assistance, health care enrollment and additional community resources.

“We are delighted to work with Huntington again this year to provide these financial literacy classes,” said GHP President and CEO Jim Milanowski. “We had overwhelming interest and attendance during last year’s classes, averaging about 25 attendees.”

Milanowski added that he hopes to see even more community members participate this year.

The release notes that lunch will be provided for attendees, so registration is required, and there will be a gift card drawing at both classes. Participants who attend both classes will also be placed in a drawing to win a $100 gift card.

“Huntington Bank is proud to continue our partnership with GHP in providing financial education classes and resources for community members,” said Huntington Bank’s Flint Market President, Greg Viener. “Our goal is to equip and empower people with the information and resources needed to make sound financial decisions, because financial health is linked to overall well-being.”

The Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) is also partnering with GHP to provide transportation to and from the classes for attendees in need. Any attendees requiring transportation can register online with their request by visiting www.geneseehealthplan.org or by calling GHP at 844-232-7740.

