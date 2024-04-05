City of Flint, EGLE respond to spill on the Flint River

By EVM Staff

The Genesee County Health Department is recommending no contact with the Flint River, including fishing and recreational activities, from Dort Highway to Riverbank Park, after a spill was reported around 10 p.m. on April 3, 2024.

According to a City of Flint press release on April 4, the city’s sewer department was notified of an “oil spill” into the Flint River at Whaley Park and Dort Highway, with outfalls on the east side of the river.

The city said it “immediately responded,” and Michigan Spill placed booms, or absorbent barriers, in three places along the Flint River to contain the spilled material — which has not yet been identified.

The release states that Flint officials are working with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to investigate the source of the spill, and a possible source has been identified though the investigation is ongoing.

At last update, samples of the spilled contaminant were being collected for testing, and the volume of the spill had not been determined. East Village Magazine has reached out to the city for further comment and will update this story as developments are shared.

