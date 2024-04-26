City of Flint Service Center to host free estate planning event

By EVM Staff

The City of Flint will host a free informational presentation for residents on estate planning, wills, and end-of-life planning at the city’s new service center at 2 p.m. on May 1, 2024.

The free three-hour presentation, happening in partnership with the Mallory, VanDyne & Scott (MVS) Bar Association, will cover topics such as selecting beneficiaries and a personal representative, powers of attorney, selecting guardians for minors, important documents to keep safe, burial wishes, and the differences between a will and a living trust.

“Without an estate plan, and specifically a will, the laws will determine what happens to your possessions, and the courts will decide who gets custody of your minors,” said Trachelle C. Young, President of MVS Bar Association in a city press release on April 26. “These are decisions every adult and parent should make for themselves.”

In the same release, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley thanked the MVS Bar Association for providing support to Flint families, adding that “estate planning is an important piece of financial literacy and can help Flint families achieve the goal of building generational wealth. This opportunity will help Flint residents to secure their legacy for their children, grandchildren and generations to come.”

The City of Flint Service Center is located at 4805 Clio Rd. in front of the Hallwood Plaza.

Following the presentation there will be a question and answer session for those in attendance.

“This event is informational only,” the release concludes. “No specific legal advice is being given and no attorney-client relationship is intended to be created in this public forum.”

