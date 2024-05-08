Flint’s 9th Ward residents elect Jonathan Jarrett to City Council

By Kate Stockrahm

Jonathan Jarrett will soon take his seat as the new 9th Ward Flint City Councilperson, according to early election results from the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.

Jarrett received 247 votes, nearly 52% of votes cast, in a recall election on May 7, 2024. His opponents, Page Brousseau and Kathryn Irwin, received roughly 30% and 18% of the remaining votes, respectively.

“I’m certainly thankful to God and to all of those that supported me — family, friends, voters alike — particularly the voters that have entrusted me to represent them,” Jarrett said on May 8. “And I will begin doing that this evening.”

While the new 9th Ward representative named blight as one of his biggest priorities during his campaign, he said he plans to start his term by addressing what’s already waiting for him on council’s committee agendas.

“There is so much going on that I want to do the best that I can with each issue that’s brought before us,” he said. “I’m just really humbled and thankful to all that have said good words.”

Jarrett went on to thank the other two candidates for “being part of what was a a clean campaign in an environment where contention can run high.”

“I really want to thank both Page Brousseau and Kathryn Irwin for running the races that they did, with the integrity that they maintain,” he said.

Jarrett will be finishing out Councilwoman Eva Worthing’s term, which runs through November 2026.

Worthing has held Flint’s 9th Ward council seat for over six years. She announced she would not run in the recall election against her in December 2023, telling East Village Magazine that she felt “huge relief” in her decision.

