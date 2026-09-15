The latest edition of The East Village Magazine has been delivered and is at newsstands now. If you haven’t seen your copy, here’s the online version for download and viewing:Skip to PDF content
About The Author
East Village Magazine
The East Village Magazine is a community news magazine founded in July 1976 which publishes information about neighborhood preservation and improvement issues for about 15,000 readers in the Flint area. It is published by the Village Information Center, Inc., a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation, on the second Saturday of each month.
Related Posts
Catholic Charities breaks ground on transitional housing development for veterans experiencing homelessness
November 27, 2024
Hostile Terrain 94 art exhibit displayed at Farmer’s Market brings awareness to more than 3,200 immigrant deaths at U.S.-Mexico border
November 13, 2021
Analysis/Commentary: Who votes, who doesn’t, and why it matters
September 2, 2018