News Brief: Community Foundation offering grant info sessions Nov. 5

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint has changed its grant process, and will host a two “grant information sessions” for non-profit organizations, Monday, Nov. 5, at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s facility at 1939 Howard Avenue. Sessions begin at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and each will last two hours. The sessions are free, and refreshments will be served. Register online or call Stephanie Whitledge, grants administrator, 810-767-3505.

–EVM Staff

