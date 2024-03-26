UM-Flint student highlights Urban Renaissance Center for graduation project

By Linkin Carlson

University of Michigan-Flint social work student Bryce Aguilar is teaming up with the Urban Renaissance Center (URC) for his graduation project, and residents are encouraged to come see the outcome on Saturday, March 30, 2024 from noon to 4 p.m.

Aguilar said he grew up in and out of Flint, and after visiting the URC he wanted to use his project “to show people what they have in their own backyard.”

The event will be onsite at URC and will feature all of the equipment and knowledge available to the public, for free, at the center. That includes studio space, a podcasting set up, and a green screen recording room.

In addition, guests will be able to tour an art exhibition by local artist Martin Turner, as well as attend a live cooking demonstration by Chef Gina Franklin, who will showcase healthy and affordable meal options in URC’s kitchen.

“Flint is bubbling with talent but lacks resources,” Aguilar said. “Here [at URC] there is professional equipment and mentorship offered year round for free.”

Massai Albritton-Lusk is a URC team member who will be helping with the green screen and podcasting areas on Saturday. When asked why the coming event was important for the community he responded, “Why not? I refuse to believe we are the only people in Flint who can make music and do these things. We want to amplify the voices of the people in Flint, we just need them to know we’re here and see what we offer.”

Mike Richardson, another URC team member, called the event, “the exposure of a hidden gem.”

According to organizers, Saturday will be structured in a “learn as you participate” way, with equipment demonstrations aimed at a hands-on learning experience. The overall event goal is simply to spread awareness to the Flint community that URC’s resources are available to them, they explained to East Village Magazine.

“This is a place where you can learn to do more with your talents for free, right here in North Flint,” Albritton-Lusk said.

The Urban Renaissance Center is a faith-based nonprofit established by the Joy Tabernacle Church. It is located at 2505 N. Chevrolet Ave. in Flint, Mich.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

