LA comics remember their Michigan hometowns in benefit for Flint

By Jan Worth-Nelson

A group of comedians with Michigan roots remembered their home state Thursday night in Los Angeles, performing a benefit in response to the Flint water crisis.

According to event organizer Sarah Halstead, the event at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank drew about 50 people and raised $2,000 for the Flint Child Health and Development fund, part of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Halstead, a Flint native who’s now an actor, comic and writer, said she would deliver the funds directly to the Community Foundation when she’s home for the holiday break.

While the amount raised was not as great as organizers hoped for, “I believe we raised awareness, and 2K can hopeful support a family or two in need,” Halstead said.

Halstead said she plans to produce another show in Flint this spring, with details still in process.

Comics for Flint in LA, left to right, with hometowns: Ricarlo Flanagan (Ypsilanti); Ron Taylor (Detroit); Zachary Stein (Birmingham); Shondalia White (Flint); Sarah J. Halstead (emcee) (Flushing); Trevor Smith (Pinckney); Corbin Recke (Brighton); Mike Bobbit (Troy)

