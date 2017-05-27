First-ever Flint Literary Festival to take flight this summer

The inaugural Flint Literary Festival will be July 21-22 and feature several noted authors with Flint roots who have achieved critical and commercial success with their writing.

Hosted at the Flint Public Library, the literary festival will also include panel discussions, a reading room, a book fair, and an After-Hours Open Mic Night at a local establishment. This free event – a partnership between Gothic Funk Press, the Flint Public Library and East Village Magazine – was created with the goal of lifting together the literary communities of Flint.

“Flint Literary Festival 2017 will promote literature in all its forms, from poetry to fiction to creative nonfiction,” said Connor Coyne, director of Gothic Funk Press. “We hope to inspire and propel our talented local writers to new heights.

“That’s why the organizing committee chose the theme of ‘Flight’ for the inaugural festival to represent the gravity-defying powers of the human creative spirit.”

The featured readers for this year’s event are: Newberry Medal and Coretta Scott King award-winning author Christopher Paul Curtis, award-winning novelist Christine Maul Rice, acclaimed poet Sarah Carson, and Hub City writer-in-residence Kelsey Ronan. The writers, who all have deep ties to Flint, will read selections of their work followed by short discussions about the literary craft.

The festival will also feature a designated reading room where writers can reserve a half-hour slot to read their work aloud. Guest readers will have the opportunity to sell their books at these readings.

The panel discussions are still being finalized but will cover topics of local and universal literary interest. Meanwhile, the book fair will run from 1-5 p.m. July 22, and feature local and regional book organizations and writers. Books will be available for purchase at this event.

On July 21, the festival is sponsoring After-Hours Open Mic Night at the Golden Leaf Club, 1522 Harrison St. in Flint. Open Mic begins at 8 p.m., with a cash bar and live music provided. There is no cover charge and the public is invited.

For information on reserving a guest-reader spot or space at the book fair, please visit FlintLiteraryFestival.org. The website will also include information about the specific panels and invited guests.

More information is available from Connor Coyne, 708-224-5297, email blueskiesfalling@gmail.com.

