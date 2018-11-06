News Brief: Flint Repertory stages “Assassins” starting Nov. 9

Tickets are on sale for Flint Repertory Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins, a disturbing and funny musical exploring the lives of presidential assassins and would-be assassins in the United States.

Based on a book by John Weidman and a script by Charles Gilbert, Jr., Assassins involves a carnival shooting gallery, in which nine men and women who killed or tried to kill various U.S. presidents meet and share their twisted notions of the American Dream. Musical features include Everybody’s Got the Right (to be happy); The Ballad of Booth; How I Saved Roosevelt; The Gun Song; and Unworthy of Your Love, sung by John Hinckley to Jodie Foster, the woman he considered his girlfriend.

Director Michael Lluberes says, “In the current political circus we’re living in, America has never felt more divided. I can’t imagine a better time to present this brilliant show about American disillusionment and the violence that comes out of it. “

The show runs November 9-18, with evening and matinee performances. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts available, at The Ticket Center, 1241 E. Kearsley St. Call 810.237.7333 or www.FlintRep.org. This show is recommended for teens and adults.

–EVM Staff

Share this:

Tweet

Email

