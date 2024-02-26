Flint City Councilman Eric Mays dies at 65

By Kate Stockrahm

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays has passed away at age 65.

The City of Flint confirmed the 1st Ward councilman’s death late on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in a press statement, which also noted that the Flint City Hall flag would be lowered to half-mast beginning Feb. 26 in Mays’ honor.

“I am so going to miss My Colleague, My Friend,” Councilwoman Tonya Burns posted to Facebook after news of Mays’ passing broke. “The City of Flint lost the ‘Realest Councilman’ in the world who spoke up and advocated for the least of these.”

Mays was in his third term as a councilman at the time of his death, winning his seat in 2013, 2017, and most recently in 2021.

The late councilman was well known for being an outspoken supporter of his ward, which sits at the northwest corner of the city and is home to some of Flint’s lowest income residents, though he was also known for his boisterous behavior both within council chambers and without.

Following his first election win, Mays was arrested for alleged drunk driving and marijuana possession, with police reportedly finding him changing out one of four flat tires while facing the wrong direction on Interstate 475. Within Mays’ most recent term, he was elected and removed from the council presidency, found guilty of disorderly conduct, amassed over 220,000 followers on TikTok, and passed away while fighting a three month suspension from his seat in court.

“Councilman Mays was not only a dedicated public servant but also a tireless champion for the people of Flint,” Flint City Council President Ladel Lewis said in a Feb. 24 statement. “His unwavering commitment to the betterment of our community has left an indelible mark, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

No funeral information has been shared as of press time, though both press statements asked that Flint residents keep Mays’ family and loved ones in their prayers.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

