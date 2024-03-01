City of Flint to hold vigil for late Councilman Eric Mays, Clerk’s Office shares interim appointment information

By EVM Staff

The City of Flint will host a candlelight vigil in memory of Flint City Councilman Eric Mays, who passed away on Feb. 24, 2024.

The vigil will take place in front of Flint City Hall at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, according to a city press release on March 1.

“A voice like Councilman Mays’ can never be replaced,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley, whom Mays had often disagreed with publicly and sued multiple times in the last four years. “In this moment when many are grieving the loss of Councilman Mays, who meant so much to them, I send my deepest condolences in the spirit of uniting our community. We ask the community to continue to lift Councilman Mays’ family in prayer.”

In tandem with the vigil announcement, the Flint City Clerk’s Office released information on how Mays’ seat, which the late councilman held for over a decade, will be filled.

Per the Flint City Charter, since Mays had more than 18 months left in his term, City Council is now tasked with appointing “a person having the same qualifications for such office” within 30 days of the seat vacancy.

Qualifications for the appointee include being a resident of Flint’s 1st Ward and continuing that residency through the end of the remaining term — in this case 2026. The appointee must also be a registered elector of the City of Flint “for one year prior to the filing deadline for that office.”

The Clerk’s Office noted that qualified individuals can apply for the 1st Ward council position by submitting a resume/CV/biography or letter of interest by email to cityclerk@cityofflint.com or mail to:

ATTN: 1st WARD VACANCY

Davina Donahue, City Clerk

Flint City Hall, 2nd Floor

1101 S. Saginaw Street

Flint, Michigan 48502.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, March 4 through 5 p.m. Monday, March 18.

The Clerk’s Office release goes on to clarify that the City Council’s appointee will serve in the 1st Ward seat until a special election can be held for the position and “a candidate is certified as elected.”

The Flint City Charter tasks City Council with scheduling a special primary election “as soon as possible” to be followed by a special election “to be conducted in the same manner as is practical for the nomination, primary, and general elections” as provided for in the charter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

