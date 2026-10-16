Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

Two candidates emerged from the August 2026 primary election in the race to be the new Flint City Council Representative in the First Ward: Arthur Woodson and Debra Coleman.

Woodson was the top vote-getter in the primary, receiving 625 of 1,480 votes cast. Coleman finished with 471 votes. Cynthia Haynes finished in third place with 384 votes.

Current First Ward Councilman Leon El-Alamin is running in the third ward as a change in ward boundaries shifted where he he was eligible to run. El-Alamin was originally appointed to the seat in late March 2024 after the death of Councilman Eric Mays and subsequently won a partial-term in the November 2024 election.

The First Ward encompasses the city’s northernmost segment – which includes the former Flint Northwestern High School and New Standard Academy – and holds multiple community attractions, like Max Brandon Park, Flint Park Lake, and Hasslebring Park. It is also home to the Mays Senior and Community Center and Flint Community Schools’ Brownell-Holmes campus. The ward’s boundaries are visible on the city’s interactive map.

Woodson and Coleman both have reporting waivers on file, meaning neither candidate intends to raise or spend more than $1,000 during the election.

Both candidates responded to a questionnaire by East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. leadership that was designed to provide readers with a brief snapshot of each candidate’s background, experience, history, and connection with Flint, priorities should they win their seat, and their thoughts on recent examples of Flint City Council votes. Woodson responded to the questionnaire prior to the primary and Coleman submitted her responses this week.

All candidates in Flint elections, including certified write-ins, have been contacted at their publicly-available email address and phone number, as listed in their filing forms. More background about the questionnaire, our methodology, and the partnership between East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. publications is available in our story announcing the collaboration.

We will continue adding links to candidate responses to our questionnaires to the list below and update it in future stories over the next week.

Age:

Debra Coleman: 59

Arthur Woodson: 59

Occupation/relevant professional experience:

Coleman: My professional experience includes management, healthcare, transportation, and customer service. I have served as a Walmart Front-End team lead, retail and telecommunication supervisor, certified dialysis technician, certified phlebotomist, commercial truck diver, transit and school bus driver. My experience has strengthened my leadership, communication, problem solving, and accountability skills.

Woodson: Disabled veteran.

Education:

Coleman: General Educational Development (GED) Diploma.

Woodson: 14 years.

How long have you lived in Flint?

Coleman: 59 years.

Woodson: 58 years.

How long have you lived in your ward?

Coleman: 10 years as a homeowner.

Woodson: 50 years.

What neighborhood or area of your ward do you live in?

Coleman: Selby Neighborhood.

Woodson: Merrill.

Do you own or rent/lease a residence outside of your ward? If so, how often do you stay there?

Coleman: No.

Woodson: No.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the primary and general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

Coleman: Yes.

Woodson: I can’t promise, but I will show them my account. It is hard trying to keep up with the address, and not having a treasure.

What things do you enjoy doing in the city for fun or in your spare time?

Coleman: I appreciate the simple pleasures of relaxing on my porch and spending quality time with my grandchildren. I enjoy walking my heart through Max Brandon Park, connecting with nature, and hugging a tree or two! I enjoy supporting local events, gatherings, and celebrations throughout Flint. For ME, It’s about enjoying life’s simple moments, connecting with people, and supporting my community.

Woodson: Fishing.

What boards or community organizations have you been involved with?

Coleman: Although I haven’t served on a formal board or committee, my involvement in the community has grown through my candidacy for Flint City Council. I have participated in community meetings, supported neighborhood and youth activities, engaged with residents, and advocated for concerns affecting our neighborhoods. These experiences have strengthened my commitment to community service and reinforced my belief that meaningful involvement begins with listening, showing up, and taking action.

Woodson: FC3 Cancer Advisory Board

What made you decide to run for City Council?

Coleman: I decided to run for City Council because I want to be a voice for the people and make sure their concerns are heard and addressed. I believe in listening to my community, understanding their needs, and helping residents find solutions to the issues and challenges they face. As a lifelong resident of Flint’s First Ward, I care deeply about my neighborhood and the city as a whole. I want to help ensure our community is represented with honesty, integrity, transparency, and accountability. My goal is to be a connection between the residents and city government, making sure their voices matter and their concerns are heard and not overlooked.

Woodson: I have done all I can do as an activist. I am tired of asking council to help the people and it goes over their head sometimes.

What separates you from other candidates in your election?

Coleman: I can only speak for myself and what I bring to the table. I’m a lifelong First Ward resident who genuinely cares about my community and the people in it. I’m someone who listens, ask questions and isn’t afraid to speak up when something’s is not right. I don’t have all the answers, and don’t pretend to but I’m willing to learn, do the research, and put in the work to find them. I believe in treating people with respect, being honest, and standing by my word. My goal is simple: to be someone my community can trust, depend on, and feel comfortable coming to me with their concerns.

Woodson: I have been out here fighting for the people. I know the Charter and Robert’s Rules. It’s a positive knowing what’s going on at Council, so you can hit the ground running working for the people of the First Ward.

The City Council has long been plagued by difficult working relationships among council members and with the mayor’s office. How would you create a healthier environment on council and with the mayor to move city business forward?

Coleman: It starts with respect, communication, and remembering why we’re there in the 1st place- to serve the people of Flint. We’re not going to always agree on everything, and that’s okay. We should be able to agree to disagree without allowing personal differences to get in the way of doing city business. I believe in listening to to one another, being open to different opinions, finding common ground whenever possible. The same goes for working with the mayors office. We may have different responsibilities and viewpoints but we should share the same goal of doing what’s best for Flint. At the end of the day, It’s not about personal feelings or who gets the credit. It’s about getting the work done for the people who put us here.

Woodson: It’s okay to disagree, but it is about respecting each other’s decisions and opinions. You have to respect the First Amendment. Everybody has a right to express themselves respectfully.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city?

Coleman: I believe some of Flints biggest challenges is public safety, aging infrastructure, affordable and safe water, blight, and resources for our youth and families. Many of these issues have been affecting our neighborhoods for years. Residents want to see real progress. We also have to address the lack of trust between residents and city government, People want to know their concerns are being heard, their tax dollars are being used responsibly, decisions are being made with their best interests in mind. I believe we have to work together, set priorities, be honest with residents about what can be done, what it will take and the progress being made.

Woodson: Public safety, water rates and distribution system, and blight.

What do you see as Flint’s greatest assets or opportunities for the future?

Coleman: I believe Flints greatest asset are the people. We have hardworking families, talented young people, small business owners and residents who continue to care about the city despite the challenges we’ve/we face(d). I also believe we have opportunities to bring life back into our neighborhoods by making better use of vacant buildings, empty lots, properties, supporting local businesses, and creating more programs for our youth and families.

Woodson: Downtown and the State Park.

What would be your three top priorities should you be elected?

Coleman: 1. Public Safety: I want to work towards a safer neighborhood by improving communication, trust between residents, law enforcement, city government. The residents shouldn’t be scared that a bullet may hit them in their own homes or while they are out. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and community. 2. Clean Safe Affordable Water: I believe every Flint resident deserves clean, safe, affordable water at a price they can afford. Access to safe drinking water should never be a financial burden that families have to struggle with. We must continue to improve our aging water infrastructure until our system is safe and reliable. I want to make sure residents have access to available assistance programs when help is needed. 3. Blight and Neighborhood Improvement: I want to see more attention given to abandoned properties deteriorating homes and neglected areas throughout our neighborhoods. I want homeowners to have access to available resources for home repairs/improvements.

Woodson: Public safety, water, and blight.

The Flint City Council recently passed a 1-year moratorium on data center developments in the city. Do you agree with that resolution? Why or why not?

Coleman: Although I support the one year moratorium, I believe a temporary pause does not go far enough. My preference would be a permanent prohibition on data center development. My concerns are impact on our water supply, increased electricity cost ,constant noise and the environment. I value our natural surroundings, wildlife, trees and our green spaces. I believe we have a responsibility to protect them. Flint residents have already faced enough challenges with our water and infrastructure. I do not want to see development that could place more burdens on our communities or compromise our quality of life.

Woodson: I support the moratorium. Why would the people pay $72 million to clean it up, and then contaminate it again? Noise pollution, air pollution, and it takes a lot of electricity and water. I am against it (data centers).

The Flint City Council recently passed a permanent resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in honor of Flint’s LGBTQUIA+ residents. Do you support that resolution? Why or why not?

Coleman: Yes, I support. I don’t judge anyone. I believe everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, kindness and fairness. We all have different backgrounds, beliefs, and ways of living but at the end of the day we are all human beings and bleed the same color blood. Everyone deserves to feel accepted, respected, and valued in our community.

Woodson: I support it, a person has a right to live their life the way they like.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime, and if so, how was it resolved?

[EDITOR’s NOTE: This question is not intended as a judgement on a candidate’s criminal history. We do not believe that a criminal history should be a barrier to anyone holding elected office. Rather, this is an opportunity for a candidate to directly respond to voters regarding any public criminal or financial records that do exist or public accusations that have been made that voters may be aware of.]

Coleman: NEVER.

Woodson: Yes, I did three years in prison. I was young and I learned that prison was not for me.

Editor’s Note: According to a November 2017 MLive article, Woodson has previously spoken about being convicted in 1989 for credit card fraud, wire fraud, receiving stolen goods, and forgery. He was later charged with simple assault of federal employees for an altercation at a Veterans Administration medical center, and, while in custody, he was charged with and pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon. The charge arose from what he said was another inmate throwing a juice container at a guard’s head. “They assumed it was me because I had been arguing,” Woodson told MLive. “But that’s why I pleaded no contest. They didn’t even have any witnesses … It just showed me how the judicial system could be, and I’m going to speak out about injustice.”

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

Coleman: Email: Debracolemanelect1stward@gmail.com, Facebook: Elect Debra Coleman.

Woodson: Arthur Woodson on Facebook.