Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

The only ward in the city of Flint guaranteed to have an incumbent win the November 3 election is the city’s Second Ward. Due to changes in ward boundaries, current Third Ward Councilwoman LaShawn Johnson is running against current Second Ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis, PhD, after both emerged as the top vote-getters in a crowded August primary that had five candidates on the ballot.

Johnson was the top vote-getter in the primary, receiving 698 of 1,693 votes cast. Lewis received 426 votes, followed by Maurice Davis (277), Audrey Young (197), and LaQuindra Hodge (95).

Lewis was first elected to City Council in 2021. She also served as City Council President and Vice President during her term.

Johnson won a special election in August of 2025 as a write-in candidate for the Third Ward seat that was vacated after the death of former Councilman Quincy Murphy.

The Second Ward shares borders with Flint’s First, Third, Fifth and Sixth Wards, and includes multiple community institutions, like Berston Field House and the Neighborhood Engagement Hub. It also features multiple parks, such as Sarvis Park and Bassett Park, and is abuts the former Buick City industrial site on its east side. The ward’s boundaries are visible on the city’s interactive map.

Johnson and Lewis both have reporting waivers on file, meaning neither candidate intends to raise or spend more than $1,000 during the election. Both candidates responded to our questionnaire prior to the primary election in August. Their responses are below.

All candidates in Flint elections, including certified write-ins, have been contacted at their publicly-available email address and phone number, as listed in their filing forms. More background about the questionnaire, our methodology, and the partnership between East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. publications is available in our story announcing the collaboration.

Below are links to candidate responses in all of the local races we’ve covered.

Age:

LaShawn Johnson: 55

Ladel Lewis: 46

Occupation/relevant professional experience:

Johnson: School Bus Driver. Teamsters Union Rep.

Lewis: Flint City Council.

Education:

Johnson: Wiley College- degree not completed.

Lewis: PhD in sociology from Western Michigan University.

How long have you lived in Flint?

Johnson: 55 years.

Lewis: Over 30 years.

How long have you lived in your ward?

Johnson: 55 years.

Lewis: Decades.

What neighborhood or area of your ward do you live in?

Johnson: Originally Third Ward, my district was changed to Second.

Lewis: Sarvis Park Community.

Do you own or rent/lease a residence outside of your ward? If so, how often do you stay there?

Johnson: Own.

Lewis: Yes. Rarely.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the primary and general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

Johnson: Due diligence will be executed.

Lewis: Yes.

What things do you enjoy doing in the city for fun or in your spare time?

Johnson: Community cleanups, walking, encouraging children, community festivals.

Lewis: FIA, FIM, Sloan Museum, Gloria Coles Library.

What boards or community organizations have you been involved with?

Johnson: Community activist.

Lewis: Founder of Sarvis Park Neighborhood Association; ReCast Board; KWA BOARD; Evaluation Chairperson for the National Organization Blacks in Government (BIG); Donna Edwards Congressional Advisory Committee; Appointed by the Governor of Maryland to the Citizens Review Board for Disadvantaged Children; Appointed by the Prince George’s County Executive to the Commission for Women.

What made you decide to run for City Council?

Johnson: I was born and raised in this great city of Flint. I raised my children here. I love people, I have a desire to serve and help people. No one has to make me do my job.

Lewis: I didn’t run for City Council to become a politician. I ran because I love this community and was already serving it. For years, I organized neighborhood meetings, advocated for residents, cleaned parks, connected families with resources, and worked to make our neighborhoods safer. I realized that serving on the City Council would allow me to fight for the policies, funding, and accountability our residents deserve. Every decision I make is guided by one question: How does this improve the lives of the people I represent? That’s why I ran, and that’s why I continue to serve.

What separates you from other candidates in your election?

Johnson: I won as a write-in candidate in last year’s special election. History was made and I spent endless hours in the community speaking with people, helping people. My heartbeat is for my ward.

Lewis: My unmatched community résumé, accessibility, and commitment to producing results are what truly set me apart. I didn’t wait for a title to start making a difference. I organized neighborhood associations, hosted monthly community conversations, advocated for residents, partnered with organizations to bring resources into our neighborhoods, and worked side by side with volunteers to improve the quality of life in the 2nd Ward. My record isn’t built on promises. It’s built on results. From fighting blight and expanding fire safety initiatives, to creating opportunities for youth, supporting seniors, and connecting families with critical resources, my work speaks for itself. Residents know they can reach me, and they know I will respond. Experience and consistency matters. I have demonstrated that I will show up, listen, collaborate, and deliver. My campaign is simply a continuation of the work I’ve been doing for years.

The City Council has long been plagued by difficult working relationships among council members and with the mayor’s office. How would you create a healthier environment on council and with the mayor to move city business forward?

Johnson: Respect is the foundation for civility. I set an example by being inclusive and focusing on moving the city of Flint forward. If you are looking for a leader, look no further.

Lewis: My approach is simple: disagree without being disagreeable. I will continue to seek common ground, meet with colleagues one-on-one when necessary, and maintain open lines of communication with the mayor’s office. When we work together, we are able to secure resources, improve public safety, strengthen neighborhoods, and deliver better services for our residents.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city?

Johnson: Rising from the catastrophic water crisis. The city needs healing and roadmap to crime prevention, blight enforcement, and economic sustainability.

Lewis: Flint faces several significant challenges, but I believe the three most pressing are public safety, neighborhood revitalization, and economic opportunity.

What do you see as Flint’s greatest assets or opportunities for the future?

Johnson: We have an infrastructure for manufacturing and development. Being centrally located to railroad and water hubs. Flint has the blueprint for a thriving economy.

Lewis: Flint’s greatest asset has always been its people. We are a resilient, hardworking community that continues to persevere despite decades of challenges. Our residents, neighborhood leaders, faith-based organizations, nonprofits, educators, and small businesses are deeply invested in Flint’s future, and that spirit of service is something you cannot manufacture. Beyond our people, Flint has tremendous opportunities. We are home to world-class educational institutions, outstanding healthcare systems, a growing arts and cultural community, and organizations that are committed to investing in our city. We also have strategic transportation access, available land for redevelopment, and historic neighborhoods that are ready for reinvestment.

What would be your three top priorities should you be elected?

Johnson: Blight. Crime. Jobs.

Lewis: Public safety, neighborhood revitalization, and economic opportunity.

The Flint City Council recently passed a 1-year moratorium on data center developments in the city. Do you agree with that resolution? Why or why not?

Johnson: I do not support the data center development. My residents opposed and I listened to their concerns.

Lewis: Yes. It gives elected officials and residents the opportunity to learn more about data centers.

The Flint City Council recently passed a permanent resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in honor of Flint’s LGBTQUIA+ residents. Do you support that resolution? Why or why not?

Johnson: I love all people.

Lewis: Yes, because it was my idea. I also championed (resolutions for) Black History Month as well as Women’s History Month.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime, and if so, how was it resolved?

[EDITOR’s NOTE: This question is not intended as a judgement on a candidate’s criminal history. We do not believe that a criminal history should be a barrier to anyone holding elected office. Rather, this is an opportunity for a candidate to directly respond to voters regarding any public criminal or financial records or accusations that do exist in the public domain and address them in their own words.]

Johnson: No.

Lewis: No.

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

Johnson: LaShawn Johnson on Facebook.

Lewis: www.ladellewis.com. Facebook: Flint 2nd Ward.