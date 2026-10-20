Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

Flint’s Fourth Ward will be the busiest on Election Day on November 3, despite only having one name officially on the ballot.

Ramie Yelle is the only candidate whose name appears on the ballot for Fourth Ward voters. However, three certified write-in candidates including incumbent Fourth Ward Councilwoman Judith Priestley are running. Priestley was first elected to City Council in 2021. She was disqualified from the ballot in April due to a filing error. She explained the error in an interview with East Village Magazine and registered as a certified write-in candidate in June.

Tracy Frazier registered as a write-in last April, and Michael Worthington was the latest candidate to enter the race in September. All four candidates responded to our City Council candidate questionnaire and their responses appear below, in alphabetical order by last name.

The Fourth Ward encompasses much of Flint’s eastside and shares borders with the city of Burton and Genesee Township, as well as Flint’s Third, Fifth, and Seventh Wards. It includes Longway and Kearsley parks, several neighborhoods, as well as property along Dort Highway that used to be the home of AC Spark Plug. The ward’s boundaries are visible on the city’s interactive map.

All candidates in Flint elections, including certified write-ins, have been contacted at their publicly-available email address and phone number, as listed in their filing forms. More background about the questionnaire, our methodology, and the partnership between East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. publications is available in our story announcing the collaboration.

Below are links to candidate responses in all of the local races we’ve covered.

Tracy Frazier Judy Priestley

Michael Worthington Ramie Yelle

Age:

Tracy Frazier: 47

Judith Priestley: 68

Michael Worthington: 48

Ramie Yelle: 49

Occupation/relevant professional experience:

Frazier: Mental health professional.

Priestley: Accountant with experience across a wide range of industries and business types, including government. I currently serve as a councilwoman.

Worthington: Currently employed by a licensed cannabis grower in Flint, Michigan. My professional background also includes experience with NICET-related technical standards. My professional experience spans regulated industry operations and technical work, bringing a practical, detail-oriented perspective to community development, infrastructure, workforce opportunities, and municipal accountability.

Yelle: Licensed Acupuncturist, business owner, and U.S. Navy veteran. Holds master’s degrees in public health (health equity, inequality, and cultural competence) and Traditional Chinese Medicine. Current Flint Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals Commissioner with 6 years of service; former ARPA Committee Vice Chair. Experienced in veterans’ advocacy, healthcare, and community development.

Education:

Frazier: Bachelors in Social Work, some graduate studies in Public Administration.

Priestley: High school diploma, Flint Northwestern High School; Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Lake Superior State University; postgraduate studies in Public Administration, Central Michigan University.

Worthington: High school graduate – Shreveport, Louisiana, 1996.

Yelle: Master of Public Health (MPH), Michigan State University, with emphasis on health equity, health inequalities, and cultural competence. Master of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, with extensive academic and clinical training in acupuncture, integrative healthcare, and patient-centered treatment.

How long have you lived in Flint?

Frazier: 47 years.

Priestley: A total of 57 years. I lived in Flushing Township for 11 years after graduating from high school.

Worthington: Moved away at age 12 to live with my father. I returned to Flint several times since, but moved back for good in 2014.

Yelle: 14+ years.

How long have you lived in your ward?

Frazier: 20 years.

Priestley: A total of 45 years. I lived here from 1958 to 1964 and have lived here continuously since 1987.

Worthington: Since 2020.

Yelle: 14+ years.

What neighborhood or area of your ward do you live in?

Frazier: Near Amos Park.

Priestley: Thrift City.

Worthington: Longway Park.

Yelle: Potter Longway Park.

Do you own or rent/lease a residence outside of your ward? If so, how often do you stay there?

Frazier: No.

Priestley: No. My home in the ward has been my only residence since 1987. I purchased my parents’ home after my father died, then rented it to my niece until she bought it.

Worthington: No.

Yelle: No.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the primary and general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

Frazier: I have filed a reporting waiver and will not exceed $1,000, and furthermore have decided not to accept any cash donations for my campaign.

Priestley: Yes. Although I have had campaign finance reporting issues in the past, I will file all required statements by their deadlines.

Worthington: Yes.

Yelle: Yes. I have signed a campaign finance Reporting Waiver and commit to keeping my campaign contributions and expenditures below $1,000. My campaign is entirely self-funded and grassroots, focused on door-to-door conversations, neighborhood association meetings, and engaging with residents and small business owners throughout the Fourth Ward. I am committed to transparency, accountability, and compliance with Michigan campaign finance laws.

What things do you enjoy doing in the city for fun or in your spare time?

Frazier: I enjoy the parks and trails, they provide a beautiful and peaceful experience.

Priestley: I enjoy attending concerts at local venues and sporting events, dining out, and visiting the parks.

Worthington: In my spare time around Flint, I enjoy taking scenic drives to catch a great sunset, checking out the cultural district and downtown, and advocating for more vibrant and safe nightlife for the city while staying deeply plugged into the community.

Yelle: I enjoy urban farming, gardening, beekeeping, and spending time outdoors. As the owner of Flint City Orchard & Apiary, I am passionate about growing food and supporting pollinators. I also enjoy watching Flint City Bucks and AFC soccer games at Atwood Stadium, participating in yoga at Tenacity Brewing Company, visiting local parks, supporting small businesses, and attending community events. I value connecting with residents and enjoying everything Flint has to offer.

What boards or community organizations have you been involved with?

Frazier: Clean and Green Program for several years serving the Fourth Ward and north Flint.

Priestley: Economic Development Corporation; Brownfield Redevelopment Committee; Karegnondi Water Authority; Worship Committee of Calvary United Methodist Church; AKC Delegate for Companion Dog Training Club of Flint; and president and board member of the Heart of Michigan English Cocker Spaniel Club.

Worthington: As a registered medical patient, my community initiatives—including creating the Michigan Caregiver Network—focus on patient advocacy, resource coordination, and caregiver support. I am committed to empowering Michigan residents by connecting them with essential health resources and addressing local community needs.

Yelle: Current Flint Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals Commissioner (6 years); former Vice Chair of Flint’s ARPA Committee, helping direct approximately $5 million to local businesses and nonprofits. Collaborated with Flint Area Rejuvenation Team (F.A.R.T.), Flint Area Neighborhood Operations (F.A.N.O.), and community organizations on neighborhood revitalization, blight reduction, and public health initiatives.

What made you decide to run for City Council?

Frazier: When I moved to the eastside.

Priestley: I decided to run because I wanted to serve my community and help the Fourth Ward receive the attention and investment it deserves. I also hoped to bring a steadier, more productive working relationship to the Council during a time of frequent disagreements. I want to see Flint thrive again.

Worthington: I decided to step up and run for City Council because I care deeply about Flint and believe our neighborhoods deserve transparent leadership, direct accountability, and practical solutions to everyday challenges. For years, my work has centered on grassroots community engagement, connecting residents with essential resources, and standing up for the people who call this city home. Taking this step for the Fourth Ward is a natural extension of that hands-on commitment—bringing a community-first approach straight to local government. I am running to ensure our residents have an active, honest voice in City Hall—someone who is genuinely plugged into the community and dedicated to building a safer, stronger Flint.

Yelle: Wise people have told me that real change begins at the local level. A former council member asked me to serve on Flint’s Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, and the current member reappointed me. After six years, City Council felt like a natural progression. Joe Vassas encouraged me by inviting me to City Hall, where he unexpectedly introduced me to the City Clerk as a candidate. I got to work immediately. I’m running because Flint’s neighborhoods deserve more attention, safer streets, blight reduction, and investment beyond downtown. I want to give residents a stronger voice and help make meaningful changes where they matter most—in our neighborhoods.

What separates you from other candidates in your election?

Frazier: As for myself being a resident for as long as I have, there are several experiences such as being a single female, raising children, a home owner, and working in mental health where you tend to see things from a different perspective. I believe we deserve a nurturing presence with determination to think critically to address the challenges our ward faces. In addition, when representing our ward we need a level of mental capacity and professionalism to work together to get the city moving forward.

Priestley: I bring experience and skills that can help the City continue to move forward. My accounting background gives me a strong understanding of budgets, and my experience on Council has taught me what the City can—and cannot—do. I also know whom to contact to help address residents’ concerns and make the Fourth Ward a better place to live.

Worthington: My campaign isn’t built on political promises or backroom deals—it is built on daily, grassroots commitment to our residents and our blocks. While others focus on business as usual, I bring a direct, resident-first perspective focused on accountability, neighborhood safety, and practical solutions. I believe every dollar of our tax money should work directly for the people who live here. When public incentives or tax breaks are handed out, I will fight to ensure they come with clear protections—guaranteeing living wages, prioritizing local Flint workers, and enforcing strict accountability so our community actually sees the return. Beyond infrastructure and basic services, I am focused on building a vibrant, safe community. I don’t answer to outside interests—I answer to the families and neighbors in the Fourth Ward. I offer active, accessible leadership that is genuinely plugged into our streets, ready to listen, and determined to give our ward the honest voice it deserves at City Hall.

Yelle: What separates me is my commitment to doing the work, not just talking about it. I was the only candidate to qualify for the ballot by following the required procedures. I’m also the only veteran running in the Fourth Ward, bringing military service, accountability, and leadership experience. I actively walk our neighborhoods, knock on doors, and meet residents at their homes for personal, one-on-one conversations. I believe understanding people’s concerns starts with listening to them where they live. My six years on Flint’s Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, service on the ARPA Committee, public health education, and experience as a small business owner have prepared me to address real community challenges. I’m not interested in making politics a career. I’m interested in making our neighborhoods better, ensuring residents are heard, and following through on the work that needs to be done.

The City Council has long been plagued by difficult working relationships among council members and with the mayor’s office. How would you create a healthier environment on council and with the mayor to move city business forward?

Frazier: I believe professionalism is key, in addition to using effective listening skills and communication to provide the absolute best service possible to the community. We have been plagued with violence and division and must represent our city with dignity and respect.

Priestley: For several years, I have met with the Mayor weekly. We work through many differences privately, and when we cannot resolve an issue, I believe it should be discussed publicly and respectfully. I try to keep disagreements focused on the issues and avoid personal conflict, though disagreements are sometimes inevitable. I respect each council member’s right to make their own decision; as I have told colleagues, “Your vote is your vote.”

Worthington: First, I will focus strictly on policy and practical results for our neighborhoods rather than personal conflict. Second, building a functional relationship with the mayor’s office requires constructive engagement built on clear boundaries and charter compliance. Finally, transparency with the public keeps everyone grounded. When council meetings and executive discussions are conducted openly and with focus on constituent needs, it leaves little room for petty political distraction. My approach on Council will be straight to the point: no drama, no excuses, and a relentless focus on delivering results for the Fourth Ward and the city of Flint.

Yelle: I believe effective government requires professionalism, mutual respect, accountability, and a willingness to work together despite differences. My military service, public health education, six years on Flint’s Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, and ARPA Committee leadership have taught me the importance of teamwork and finding solutions. I would focus on the issues rather than personalities, encourage open communication, and build working relationships with fellow council members, the mayor, and department heads. I would support regular meetings to identify shared priorities, resolve disagreements early, and establish clear expectations and timelines for city projects. Council must provide responsible oversight while respecting the mayor’s administrative responsibilities. Disagreements should be handled professionally, not through personal attacks or political obstruction. Our responsibility is to serve Flint residents and move city business forward.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city?

Frazier: Building a solid rapport and morale amongst the community is a priority, too many residents feel hopeless, the past few decades have been traumatic for those who chose to tough it out. It is vital that all government, and educational institutions as well as other community stakeholders rally and to work together to support and reinvigorate the spark Flint has. With collaboration and focused support on blight prevention and revitalization, safe spaces, new businesses that hire Flint residents, and affordable housing we can get some real results in 2-4 years with everyone playing a vital role for success.

Priestley: One of Flint’s biggest challenges is rebuilding the services that help a community thrive. The Emergency Manager’s cuts to police jobs and salaries severely weakened the department. Recent contracts have made police wages more competitive with nearby departments and helped increase hiring, but we still need to substantially grow the force. A stronger police department can help improve public safety, which is important for attracting businesses and creating jobs. Economic development can also strengthen the tax base that supports the City, schools, and county services. Another major challenge is rebuilding residents’ trust in the water system. That trust will take time and sustained effort. Many residents remain concerned even when independent water testing is conducted. I have raised this question with the EPA Administrator, EGLE, and community leaders. Rebuilding trust will require a transparent effort involving federal and state agencies, the city, and the community.

Worthington: Creating an environment where business and industry want to invest. And people want to live, work, and raise a family. That is the biggest challenge for Flint.

Yelle: Flint’s biggest challenges are neighborhood blight, public safety, unequal investment, education, and workforce development. The Genesee County Land Bank owns numerous vacant properties but lacks the resources to maintain them, contributing to blight and illegal dumping. Too few police officers live in Flint or conduct neighborhood foot patrols to build relationships with residents. Economic development grants and business funding are concentrated downtown, leaving neighborhoods underserved. Many parents send their children to schools outside Flint, while Flint Community Schools continues to face financial difficulties despite substantial funding. Greater fiscal accountability and improved educational outcomes are needed. Meanwhile, good-paying jobs go to workers outside Flint because residents lack access to vocational training. We must invest in our neighborhoods, strengthen community policing, improve education, and prepare residents for local employment opportunities.

What do you see as Flint’s greatest assets or opportunities for the future?

Frazier: Flint is rich with entrepreneurs, talented artists, and athletes. We have a diverse culture of residents who are actively engaging with each other and sharing. We are a proud and resilient city with a robust history in manufacturing known around the world and driven individuals who have made their mark in the film industry and athletics the accomplishments of the past, present, and future will be written in American history.

Priestley: Flint’s greatest asset is the resilience of its residents. The Flint Commerce Center development at the former Buick City site can create more job opportunities, and the vacant Delphi property offers another opportunity for investment. As the City’s economy improves, many vacant storefronts could also be revitalized. The Flint Cultural Center’s outstanding venues and exhibits, the State Park’s potential to attract visitors, and our strong higher education and health care institutions are also major assets for the city’s future.

Worthington: You have to mention our world-class cultural district. And our higher education & innovation hubs. They are vital to the city. Our opportunity will always come with neighborhood investments and commercial corridor development. It’s time the city started focusing on it.

Yelle: Flint’s greatest assets are its people, strong community organizations, multiple universities and colleges, expanding arts programs, and growing urban agriculture movement. These resources create opportunities to diversify our economy beyond its automotive manufacturing roots. Partnerships between educational institutions, local businesses, trade unions, and nonprofits can expand vocational training, entrepreneurship, technology, healthcare, and skilled-trade careers. Our growing arts community can strengthen cultural tourism and attract investment, while urban agriculture can transform vacant land into productive spaces, improve food access, and create jobs. Flint also has affordable properties and opportunities for neighborhood redevelopment. I believe our future depends on connecting these resources, supporting small businesses, investing beyond downtown, and creating opportunities that encourage young families to live, work, and raise their children in Flint.

What would be your three top priorities should you be elected?

Frazier: Support for homeowners: the homeowners in the Fourth Ward deserve a round of applause because we have waited so long for relief and that will be prioritized. Blight and Revitalization; remove and restore initiative would focus on cleaning and repurposing parcels with small parks and gardens and restore business spaces. Crime and violence: seek out, recruit, and retain high quality professionals eager to make a positive impact within the community. Creating sustainable youth violence prevention programs in partnership with all educational institutions within the city to foster civility, critical thinking skills to defuse conflict, access to internships, scholarships, and skilled trades. Expansion of substance abuse programs: There is a growing population of residents suffering from substance abuse, which can directly affect crime and blight. In order to see some measure of progress there will need to be increased services that are available 24/7 such as emergency sobriety shelters.

Priestley: My top priority would be to keep the city on sound financial footing. Second, I would continue working to improve our neighborhoods by removing vacant, blighted properties and holding absentee property owners accountable. Third, I would support economic development by reducing unnecessary red tape that makes it difficult for residents and businesses to improve properties or build in the city.

Worthington: 1. Neighborhood accountability & blight eradication. 2. Protecting local tax dollars & worker protections. 3. Practical community development & senior support.

Yelle: My three priorities focus on delivering measurable improvements in Flint’s neighborhoods. 1. Youth and Skilled Trades: Connect schools, colleges, unions, and businesses to expand youth mentorship, apprenticeships, and vocational training in construction, demolition, environmental monitoring, equipment maintenance, and urban agriculture. Prepare residents for good-paying local jobs. 2. Neighborhood Revitalization: Partner with the Land Bank, city departments, nonprofits, and grant writers to identify problem properties, secure funding for blight removal, address illegal dumping, and expand urban agriculture. Direct more investment into neighborhoods beyond downtown. 3. Public Safety: Work with Flint Police to improve staffing, response times, and neighborhood foot patrols. Advocate for incentives for officers to live in Flint. Organize neighborhood watch programs, coordinate training, and pursue grants for resources.

The Flint City Council recently passed a 1-year moratorium on data center developments in the city. Do you agree with that resolution? Why or why not?

Frazier: I believe the city of Flint should not participate in having data centers, as we have not recovered from major decisions made previously that has had catastrophic impacts on the community’s health and economic wellbeing.

Priestley: I did not support the moratorium because I believe the city needs more information and carefully drafted ordinances to address residents’ concerns and protect our natural resources. I believe a moratorium could slow the development of those safeguards, and so far, it has. I want any investment in Flint to respect the environment and use natural resources responsibly. A data center should be evaluated on its merits and its impacts rather than ruled out automatically.

Worthington: When you apply real engineering standards, closed-loop technical specifications, and strict infrastructure controls, the entire conversation around data centers changes—moving away from fear-based policy and toward smart, technical execution.

Yelle: Yes, I support the one-year moratorium on data center development. With my background in public health and six years serving on Flint’s Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, I believe responsible development requires careful planning, transparency, and community input. Before approving data centers, we must evaluate their impact on water and electricity demands, infrastructure, noise, environmental health, and surrounding neighborhoods. We must also determine whether the proposed developments will create meaningful jobs for Flint residents and provide long-term economic benefits. I support using this year to conduct independent studies, review zoning regulations, establish clear standards, and involve residents in the decision-making process. Flint needs economic development, but not at the expense of public health, essential resources, or neighborhood quality of life. The right businesses must be located in the right places, with measurable benefits for our community.

The Flint City Council recently passed a permanent resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in honor of Flint’s LGBTQUIA+ residents. Do you support that resolution? Why or why not?

Frazier: I support the resolution because everyone should be celebrated.

Priestley: I do not support designating individual months for specific causes. There are many important causes, and recognizing some through official month designations can leave others feeling overlooked or create confusion when several causes share the same month. I have applied this position consistently: although breast cancer has not affected my family, I have also said publicly that I would not support designating October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Worthington: I support it. Why wouldn’t I?

Yelle: Yes, I support the resolution recognizing June as Pride Month. As a U.S. Navy veteran, healthcare provider, and someone with a master’s degree in public health emphasizing health equity and cultural competence, I believe every Flint resident deserves dignity, respect, equal opportunity, and freedom from discrimination. Recognizing Pride Month acknowledges the contributions of LGBTQIA+ residents to our businesses, neighborhoods, arts, and community organizations. While residents may hold different personal or religious beliefs, local government has a responsibility to serve everyone fairly. We can respect those differences while ensuring all residents feel safe, welcome, and heard. My commitment is to represent every resident of the Fourth Ward, protect public health, encourage community involvement, and focus on the issues that affect our shared quality of life.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime, and if so, how was it resolved?

[EDITOR’s NOTE: This question is not intended as a judgement on a candidate’s criminal history. We do not believe that a criminal history should be a barrier to anyone holding elected office. Rather, this is an opportunity for a candidate to directly respond to voters regarding any public criminal or financial records or accusations that do exist in the public domain and address them in their own words.]

Frazier: I have not been charged or convicted for a violent or financial crime.

Priestley: No.

Worthington: No.

Yelle: No.

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

Frazier: Facebook: Election Tracy Frazier.

Priestley: Facebook: Judy Priestley, Fourth Ward City Council.

Worthington: No, I do not have a dedicated campaign page.

Yelle: Facebook: Ramie Yelle for 4th Ward City Council.