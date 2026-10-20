Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

The incumbent Third Ward Flint City Councilperson is running for re-election — just not in the Third Ward.

Redrawn ward boundaries in Flint have shifted two incumbents around. Current Third Ward Councilperson LaShawn Johnson is now running in the Second Ward. First Ward incumbent Leon El-Alamin has shifted over to the Third Ward, where he’ll face Paradise Williams on the ballot and Beverly Biggs as a certified write-in candidate.

El-Alamin was appointed to the First Ward City Council seat in March 2024 by a 5-3 vote after the death of former First Ward Councilman Eric Mays. El-Alamin then won a special election in November 2024 to serve the remainder of the term.

Biggs has run for the Third Ward seat before. She and A.C. Dumas were the top two vote-getters in a May 2025 primary, but Biggs ultimately finished second to Johnson, who ran a successful write-in campaign, in the special election later that year to fill the Third Ward seat held by former Councilman Quincy Murphy until his death.

Williams is new to running for office in Flint, but she has a connection to Flint City Council history — she’s the niece of late Councilman Murphy.

El-Alamin and Williams both replied to our questionnaires for all City Council candidates to share more about themselves with voters. Biggs was contacted at the publicly listed phone number and email address on her filing form and through a Facebook message, but she did not respond to invitations to participate. She does post campaign information on her Facebook page for voters interested in learning more about her platform.

The Third Ward is primarily located on Flint’s northside and shares borders with Mt. Morris and Genesee townships, as well as Flint’s First, Second, Fourth, and Fifth Wards. It includes landmarks like Riverside Park, Whaley Park, and Ophelia Bonner Park. The ward’s boundaries are visible on the city’s interactive map.

All candidates in Flint elections, including certified write-ins, have been contacted at their publicly-available email address and phone number, as listed in their filing forms. More background about the questionnaire, our methodology, and the partnership between East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. publications is available in our story announcing the collaboration.

Below are links to candidate responses in all of the local races we’ve covered.

Beverly Biggs Leon El-Alamin Paradise Williams

Age:

Leon El-Alamin: 46

Paradise Williams: 33

Occupation/relevant professional experience:

El-Alamin: First Ward Flint City Councilman.

Williams: Entrepreneur, Business Owner, Marketing and Branding Professional, and Community Advocate. Owner of LifeNParadise Collectives LLC, specializing in marketing, graphic design, printing, website development, entertainment, and event services.

Education:

El-Alamin: Business Management associate’s/Nonprofit.

Williams: Currently attending Mott Community College, pursuing a degree in marketing management. I’m strengthening my knowledge in business, leadership, communication, and community engagement.

How long have you lived in Flint?

El-Alamin: My whole life, 46 years.

Williams: I’ve lived in Flint for 33 years.

How long have you lived in your ward?

El-Alamin: Almost my whole life.

Williams: 33 years. I’ve always lived in the heart of the Third Ward.

What neighborhood or area of your ward do you live in?

El-Alamin: Third Ward due to ward redistricting change from the First Ward.

Williams: North end of Flint.

Do you own or rent/lease a residence outside of your ward? If so, how often do you stay there?

El-Alamin: No.

Williams: No, my property is in and has always been in the Third Ward.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the primary and general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

El-Alamin: Yes.

Williams: Yes absolutely, I commit to filing all required campaign finances simply because I’m being honest with myself, my people, and the LAW! If I want trust it has to be demonstrated.

What things do you enjoy doing in the city for fun or in your spare time?

El-Alamin: Library, fishing, gym, parks, reading.

Williams: I enjoy spending time with my son, attending community events, supporting local businesses, especially seeing how all of my friends are the owners of some of my favorite places, and I like enjoying the entertainment Flint has to offer. Music is a big part of my life, so I love DJing, attending concerts and festivals, and bringing people together through music. I also enjoy local parks, watching my kid play sports, and trying different restaurants, and simply being in the community connecting with the people. I believe Flint has a lot of talent, culture, and hidden gems that deserve more recognition.

What boards or community organizations have you been involved with?

El-Alamin: Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, Flint Coalition, City of Flint Zoning Board, City of Flint Economic Development.

Williams: My community involvement includes organizing neighborhood events, supporting local businesses, connecting with residents, and creating opportunities for families and young people to engage with one another. I’ve been out in the community doing the work before I ran for city council.

What made you decide to run for City Council?

El-Alamin: To support the families who stayed even after GM left, even after the Flint water crisis, the people who want to rebuild Flint stronger and better, the young people still searching for direction, and every returning citizen trying to prove that a past does not have to become a permanent address.

Williams: I decided to run for city council because I’ve lived in the Third Ward all my life and I watched the neighborhood change right before my eyes. I got tired of talking and wanted to become part of the change. I truly care about our future and next generation. I want to be a part of our growth and success. Also, I watched my uncle, helped my uncle, and worked with my uncle in the Third Ward long before he ran for City Council himself. I’m talking about Quincy Murphy. He always cared for the people in the community and wanted to do whatever he could to help it become a better place. He lost plenty of elections before he actually won the Third Ward Council Seat. We were so proud of him, and it was a blessing watching him do what he loved. That influenced me to keep the ball rolling.

What separates you from other candidates in your election?

El-Alamin: I have experience in city government and operating a successful business and nonprofit.

Williams: I can tell you what I bring to the table! My approach is different. I have already been connecting with the residents, building lasting relationships, and letting them know that we are a family. I’m connecting with business owners and listening to what the residents want to change. I’m not afraid to think outside the box. I have ideas, full plans written out and broken down from the visual, the budget it will take, and the opportunities it will bring to the residents. I want to create homeowners, entrepreneurs, and wealthy people who can create generational legacies. I’m bringing a different perspective, fresh energy, and ideas that come from actually living in the community I’m asking to represent.

The City Council has long been plagued by difficult working relationships among council members and with the mayor’s office. How would you create a healthier environment on council and with the mayor to move city business forward?

El-Alamin: By having regular one-on-one meetings to better understand mayor and council members’ goals and priorities for their wards and residents they serve. This also allows them to learn about my ward priorities and goals. Once this is established we can begin to work collaboratively to make sure our residents all get the things they need.

Williams: Everyone has different personalities, opinions, and ideas and that’s normal. And just because we don’t all agree doesn’t mean we can’t still work together. Disagreements should not interfere with city business. If I was elected, we would all respect each other, and work through our disagreements because that’s what the people expect us to do. We have to build with each other as well as learn with each other, so we can build our city and our people up. I would also support meetings where council members and administration can discuss priorities, identify the problems, and work towards solutions before issues turn into public arguments. The people of Flint face enough. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether their elected officials can get along long enough to handle city business.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city?

El-Alamin: Public Safety, economic weakness and poverty, aging infrastructure, vacant homes and blight. I believe we must rebuild the tax base and public trust at the same time.

Williams: Too many residents are struggling just to maintain day-to-day living while our neighborhoods continue to lose resources. We’re dealing with so much citywide, the vacant properties, crime, reckless driving, aging homes, limited jobs, NO INVESTMENTS! We also need economic stability! People need wages that can allow them to afford their bills, and basic needs without constantly falling behind. And let’s talk about the trust that we need to rebuild between the residents and city government. The people are not confident in our city officials and that’s truly a problem. I believe we need to focus on rebuilding neighborhoods, improving essential services, and creating a better relationship with the people. We can’t keep treating these issues as separate problems when they all go hand in hand. A stronger Flint starts with stronger neighborhoods and more stable households.

What do you see as Flint’s greatest assets or opportunities for the future?

El-Alamin: Flint’s greatest assets are not just physical – they are people, institutions, culture, and capacity for reinvention.

Williams: The greatest asset is the people of Flint! Hands down, I love how strong, hard-working, and talented the people around here are. We need more opportunities for everyone to continue to grow right here at home. Flint has history and culture, and we should enrich that even more. Let’s build it up and create more history for the city. There are so many opportunities for Flint’s future, we just have to take them and have the correct people in place to make it happen. Other cities are growing and expanding, why can’t we put that life into our city? I want us to stop looking at everything Flint has lost and start building on what we still have.

What would be your three top priorities should you be elected?

El-Alamin: Make neighborhoods safe and stable; Restore trust through reliable basic services, Attract good-paying jobs and opportunities locally in the Flint neighborhoods.

Williams: One of my top priorities is to rebuild our neighborhoods. I want to see real investments. Homes, businesses, and the overall community. We can’t keep tearing down and not building it back up. I want to turn vacant lots into something useful again. Another thing would be to create equal opportunities for everyone. The youth, young adults, adults, and seniors all need resources to take advantage of. I want to work with colleges, community organizations, and businesses to bring job training, skilled trades, entrepreneurship programs, and better employment opportunities into our neighborhoods. Everyone deserves a chance to improve their situation, regardless of their age. Lastly, Flint deserves safe water and healthy homes. I would push for transparency about remaining water needs, funding to address those needs, and making sure residents have clear information to access. Residents shouldn’t have to be in the dark about what’s going on with something that affects everyday lives.

The Flint City Council recently passed a 1-year moratorium on data center developments in the city. Do you agree with that resolution? Why or why not?

El-Alamin: As a Flint City Councilman I supported the moratorium because we should not approve any major projects before fully understanding thier impact on residents. The pause is not anti-business or anti-development. It is responsible planning. Data centers can create investment and jobs, but they may also place significant demands on our water system, electricity supply, roads, land, and emergency services. This allows the city to put community benefits in place that will have a focus on creating local jobs, have clear standards, and be energy-efficient to protect our environment.

Williams: Yes, I support taking the time out to understand what we’re bring to the city before making a decision that could affect residents for years to come. I’m all for economic growth and bringing new opportunities to Flint, but I don’t think we should jump at every company willing to invest. We already experienced what happens when decisions aren’t handled properly. Development should make life BETTER for the people who already live here.

The Flint City Council recently passed a permanent resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in honor of Flint’s LGBTQIA+ residents. Do you support that resolution? Why or why not?

El-Alamin: As a Flint City Councilman currently representing Ward 1 and running for Ward 3 due to redistricting, I supported this because every person in Flint deserves dignity, safety, and equal treatment under the law. My faith, my identity, and my past have taught me the importance of human dignity, accountability, and second chances.

Williams: Yes, I support recognizing June as Pride Month. Everybody deserves to feel welcomed, respected, and safe in the city they call home. Flint is made up of people from all different backgrounds, and that diversity is part of what makes our community who we are. Me personally, I’ve been a part of the Flint Pride events from the start, and they have grown so much and there are people who look forward to that event. I also have been honored to DJ this event for the last two years and it’s always a great event. We don’t have to live the same lives to show respect. If I’m representing residents, that means representing ALL residents. Nobody should feel like they don’t belong in their own city.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime, and if so, how was it resolved?

[EDITOR’s NOTE: This question is not intended as a judgement on a candidate’s criminal history. We do not believe that a criminal history should be a barrier to anyone holding elected office. Rather, this is an opportunity for a candidate to directly respond to voters regarding any public criminal or financial records or accusations that do exist in the public domain and address them in their own words.]

El-Alamin: I have not been convicted of a violent crime. There is a pending domestic allegation against me that is still in court. I will not try the case in the media. I respect the legal process. I am innocent of all charges. Also, since I joined Flint City Council almost two years ago, I have had a target on my back. Some current council people have been using things like this to smear my name and try to turn residents against me. The person who originally filed the charges against me has since then refused to testify and has also dropped the PPO against me.

Note: According to recent reporting by Mitchell Kukulka of Flint Beat, El-Alamin’s pending trial related to the domestic violence charge is set for November 12. El-Alamin is also facing an election-related charge of false swearing related to questions about his residency when he first ran for City Council. A trial date is yet to be set for that charge. In an interview with Flintside’s Jalen Garrison, El-Alamin discussed both pending cases. Previously, El-Alamin served time in prison for possession with intent to sell and felony firearm. He spoke with Ron Fonger of the Flint Journal in 2024 about how that experience was the inspiration behind his creation of the MADE Institute, a nonprofit organization he founded in 2014 intended to give returning citizens better access to job skills/training, housing, and other resources upon re-entry.

Williams: No, I have never been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime! I’m not doing nothing to get in trouble or go to jail. I love my freedom.

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

El-Alamin: Website: LeonForFlint.org.

Williams: Website: LifeInParadise.com.