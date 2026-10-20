Published in partnership with East Village Magazine

Flint’s Sixth Ward will have a new City Council Representative after the November 3 election, as incumbent Tonya Burns chose to run for Mayor rather than seek re-election to her council seat.

In her absence, there was some question as to whether anyone would be on the ballot in the Sixth Ward at all — Dakota Starr collected 75 signatures in four days to just beat the deadline in April and get his name on the ballot.

It appeared Starr would not have a challenger, but Gregory Ahejew added his name as a certified write-in candidate in August and will compete with Starr for the seat.

The Sixth Ward shares borders with Flint Township to the west, as well as the city’s Second, Fifth and Eighth Wards. It includes Kettering University, historic Glenwood Cemetery, McLaren Hospital, and the Mott Park Recreation Area along the Flint River. The ward’s boundaries are visible on the city’s interactive map.

All candidates in Flint elections, including certified write-ins, have been contacted at their publicly-available email address and phone number, as listed in their filing forms. More background about the questionnaire, our methodology, and the partnership between East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. publications is available in our story announcing the collaboration.

We will continue adding links to candidate responses to our questionnaires to the list below and update it in future stories over the next week.

Gregory Ahejew Dakota Starr

Age:

Gregory Ahejew: 54

Dakota Starr: 35

Occupation/relevant professional experience:

Ahejew: Food and Beverate Manager at Flint Institute of Music.

Starr: Currently work in sales, but I have a history of working on local campaigns including the Flint Community School Board, Flint City Council, and U.S. House of Representatives.

Education:

Ahejew: Bachelor of Arts in History/Political Science.

Starr: I attended Grand Blanc Community Schools and Mott Community College.

How long have you lived in Flint?

Ahejew: 14 years.

Starr: 9 years.

How long have you lived in your ward?

Ahejew: 14 years.

Starr: 9 years.

What neighborhood or area of your ward do you live in?

Ahejew: Mott Park.

Starr: Corunna Road Corridor.

Do you own or rent/lease a residence outside of your ward? If so, how often do you stay there?

Ahejew: No.

Starr: No.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the primary and general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

Ahejew: Yes.

Starr: I will file all statements by the deadline.

What things do you enjoy doing in the city for fun or in your spare time?

Ahejew: Love to visit Stepping Stone Falls, Bluebell Beach, Crossroads Village.

Starr: I love attending Art Walk when I can and seeing the arts that our city has to offer, as well as walking through the Commons and seeing how we can beautify these areas that the auto industry left. I also appreciate the Cultural Center, going to the Art Museum, and enjoying the Symphony Orchestra is truly fantastic. Aside from that, the Farmers’ Market is another wonderful place to visit – I never leave without another plant and some pasties.

What boards or community organizations have you been involved with?

Ahejew: Miracle League of Greater Flint.

Starr: Flint ARPA Advisory Committee.

What made you decide to run for City Council?

Ahejew: I noticed there was only one person running, I thought that was embarrassing to our ward.

Starr: When I saw that no one else was running in the Ward, I felt a responsibility to step up and do my duty to our neighborhoods. I’ve had a history of working on local campaigns and being politically active, so this seemed like the next step.

What separates you from other candidates in your election?

Ahejew: I am very visible and active in the city.

Starr: I’m the only one who saw that there was no one else running and knew I had to take the chance to run when the time came. My history of working with local campaigns has given me the opportunity to meet with neighbors across the ward and the city to hear their needs and concerns.

The City Council has long been plagued by difficult working relationships among council members and with the mayor’s office. How would you create a healthier environment on council and with the mayor to move city business forward?

Ahejew: I will do my best to get along, or at least work well with my counterparts.

Starr: I am a firm believer in democracy, and democracy means working together for the residents. I might not get everything I want, and you might not get everything you want, but we meet in the middle to get things done for the people of our city.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city?

Ahejew: Too many questions not being answered.

Starr: Growth, blight, and safety.

What do you see as Flint’s greatest assets or opportunities for the future?

Ahejew: The amount of growth in college and cultural facilities.

Starr: Arts and culture, the food scene, and the spirit of the residents to move our city forward.

What would be your three top priorities should you be elected?

Ahejew: Appointing an Ombudsperson and Ethics & Accountability manager, street/infrastructure improvement, honesty about how monies are being spent.

Starr: Growth/development, blight, and safety.

The Flint City Council recently passed a 1-year moratorium on data center developments in the city. Do you agree with that resolution? Why or why not?

Ahejew: I do not support the decision. We have too much brownfield land and people who need employment.

Starr: I do, because we need time to understand the full impact these facilities have on the local communities, and develop a plan for how Flint can not just hold the companies who build them accountable, but also help in providing funds and assistance to our residents.

The Flint City Council recently passed a permanent resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in honor of Flint’s LGBTQUIA+ residents. Do you support that resolution? Why or why not?

Ahejew: I support it, we need to learn and be open to honor ALL members of the community.

Starr: As an openly gay man, I do support it. Flint and our surrounding areas has a large LGBTQIA+ Community, and we are sending a signal that this is a safe space, that we appreciate you, and that you are welcome here.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime, and if so, how was it resolved?

[EDITOR’s NOTE: This question is not intended as a judgement on a candidate’s criminal history. We do not believe that a criminal history should be a barrier to anyone holding elected office. Rather, this is an opportunity for a candidate to directly respond to voters regarding any public criminal or financial records or accusations that do exist in the public domain and address them in their own words.]

Ahejew: No.

Starr: No.

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

Ahejew: Facebook: Gregory Ahejew Write In Candidate for 6th Ward City Council.

Starr: Facebook.