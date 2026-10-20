Published in partnership with Flint. Daily.

Current Flint City Council President Candice Mushatt is seeking re-election in the Seventh Ward in the November 3 election, challenged by Darell Brown, who is running for office for the first time.

Mushatt was first appointed to council after the resignation of former Seventh Ward Councilwoman Allie Herkenroder in 2023. Mushatt then won a special election in August 2024 to complete Herkenroder’s term.

The Seventh Ward is located primarily on Flint’s eastside, near downtown, and borders the Fourth, Fifth, and Ninth Wards, as well as the city of Burton. It includes major anchor institutions like Mott Community College, the Flint Cultural Center, and, soon, a new Flint high school currently being constructed on the old Flint Central campus on Crapo Street. The ward’s boundaries are visible on the city’s interactive map.

All candidates in Flint elections, including certified write-ins, have been contacted at their publicly-available email address and phone number, as listed in their filing forms. More background about the questionnaire, our methodology, and the partnership between East Village Magazine and Flint. Daily. publications is available in our story announcing the collaboration.

Below are links to candidate responses in all of the local races we’ve covered.

Age:

Darell Brown: 34.

Candice Mushatt: Prefers not to publish.

Occupation/relevant professional experience:

Brown: Business owner of Brown Boi Productions, LLC, community advocate, and legal assistance. My experience includes helping individuals navigate legal matters, organizing community events, supporting youth programs, coordinating outreach efforts, building partnerships with local organizations, and advocating for neighborhood improvements and residents’ rights.

Mushatt: Currently the Flint City Council President, former Flint Public Information Officer, and Michigan House legislative aide. Helped shape federal and state lead-in-water policies.

Education:

Brown: Graduated from Beecher High School in 2010. Graduated from Mott Community College in May 2026 with honors. Accepted to the University of Michigan–Flint to pursue a degree in social work.

Mushatt: Multiple certifications.

How long have you lived in Flint?

Brown: All of my life.

Mushatt: My entire life.

How long have you lived in your ward?

Brown: Over two years.

Mushatt: Almost my entire life.

What neighborhood or area of your ward do you live in?

Brown: I live in the area that is called “the valley.”

Mushatt: Due to past threats against Flint City Council members, I respectfully prefer not to disclose my neighborhood for personal safety reasons. I remain committed to being accessible and representing all residents of my ward.

Do you own or rent/lease a residence outside of your ward? If so, how often do you stay there?

Brown: I do not.

Mushatt: No.

Do you promise voters that you will file your campaign finance statements by all required pre- and post-election deadlines for the primary and general election? If not, have you filed a Reporting Waiver and promise voters that your campaign will not receive or expend more than $1,000 in your election bid, per that waiver’s requirement?

Brown: I promise to be transparent and honest, filing my finance statements on time.

Mushatt: Yes.

What things do you enjoy doing in the city for fun or in your spare time?

Brown: I enjoy spending time with my family, exploring Flint, supporting local businesses, attending community events, and meeting new people. I love visiting the Flint Public Library, Greater Flint Arts Council, local parks, and community gatherings. I also enjoy photography, videography, and capturing the positive moments happening throughout our city. For me, having fun is about making memories, building relationships, and enjoying what Flint has to offer.

Mushatt: In my spare time, I enjoy visiting Flint’s beautiful city (and community school) parks, spending time at the Flint Public Library, and enjoying vegan burgers at Soggy Bottom. I appreciate having places in our community where people can gather, connect, and enjoy everything Flint has to offer.

What boards or community organizations have you been involved with?

Brown: I am a member of the Flint NAACP, an Executive Board Member of the Michael Thompson Clemency Project, Co-Chair of Civic Flint, and a member of Phi Eta Psi Fraternity at Mott Community College, just to name a few. I have also worked with local organizations on community outreach, youth development, civic engagement, and neighborhood improvement initiatives.

Mushatt: I currently serve on the Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) Board, the Michigan Municipal League’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Technology Board, the Michigan Municipal League’s Women in Municipal Government Board, and the Michigan Wetland Bank Board. I previously served on the Genesee Conservation District Board.

What made you decide to run for City Council?

Brown: It all started with a calling from God. I never imagined myself running for political office, but I believe God placed me on this path for a purpose greater than myself. As I became more involved in the community, I witnessed residents feeling unheard, overlooked, and disconnected from their elected officials. I realized that change requires more than talking about problems; it requires showing up and taking action. I decided to run because I want to give power back to the people, restore trust, and bring our community together. I don’t believe one person has all the answers, but I believe we can accomplish great things when we work together. It’s WE the people, not ME the people.

Mushatt: When my former council representative resigned, I saw a need for leadership that would represent the entire ward. Having grown up in Flint, I understand our community, our City Charter, and the responsibilities of City Council. I believed residents deserved representation grounded in the knowledge of writing legislation and policy, we deserved diplomacy, transparency, and accountability. I ran because I wanted to help return government to the people by being accessible, responsive to residents’ concerns, and committed to keeping the community informed. For me, public service means listening, communicating, and ensuring every resident has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives.

What separates you from other candidates in your election?

Brown: What separates me is my approach to leadership. I don’t believe in putting myself above the people I serve. I’ve been in our neighborhoods, working alongside residents, organizing events, helping families, advocating for change, and building relationships long before seeking office. I believe in being accessible, listening even when we disagree, and treating everyone with dignity and respect. I’m not running to make promises I can’t keep or to play political games. I’m running to bring people together, challenge the status quo, and give power back to the people. My belief is simple: No parties. No games. Just the people.

Mushatt: In three years on Council, I have authored and passed more legislation than any current member. My work includes the HOPE homeownership program, Vacant Property Registry, park hours to address illegal dumping, and an ordinance protecting our water from dangerous lead and galvanized pipes. I have also helped lead major infrastructure improvements, including over 600 sidewalk replacements in the 7th Ward and road paving throughout Flint. Residents are seeing their tax dollars at work. I have also helped residents access critical home repairs, including new roofs, exterior painting, and other improvements. My record reflects a commitment to turning residents’ concerns into meaningful legislation and visible improvements in our neighborhoods.

The City Council has long been plagued by difficult working relationships among council members and with the mayor’s office. How would you create a healthier environment on council and with the mayor to move city business forward?

Brown: A healthier City Council starts with respect, accountability, and putting residents first. We don’t have to agree on everything, but disagreements shouldn’t stop progress. I would build relationships, encourage open communication, and work with the mayor and fellow council members to find solutions. Personal agendas and egos must never come before the people.

Mushatt: Since becoming Council President in February, I have worked to create a more cohesive, professional, and productive environment. I demonstrated my commitment to fairness and neutrality through my vote for Vice President and committee leadership appointments. Meetings are now more focused and efficient, generally lasting an hour or less, with committees allowing time for meaningful discussion. Under my presidency, Council passed the city budget on time for the first time in years. I have also built a strong working relationship with the Mayor on infrastructure, public safety, and other priorities. We may not always agree, but disagreement should never prevent progress. My focus remains on solutions, mutual respect, and putting Flint residents first.

What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city?

Brown: I believe Flint’s biggest challenges are gun violence, deteriorating roads, blight, affordable housing, limited job opportunities, and restoring public trust in government. Too many neighborhoods feel forgotten while residents struggle with everyday issues. We must also continue addressing water infrastructure concerns. These challenges require accountability, community involvement, and investment in our neighborhoods.

Mushatt: Flint, like many industrial cities, must diversify its economy while honoring its history. We need environmentally responsible development, new industries, and greater support for local entrepreneurs. Our economic challenges are closely connected to public safety, housing affordability, and opportunities for young people. We have colleges, universities, and skilled trades programs that can prepare residents for emerging careers. We must also invest in safe, engaging spaces for youth to help address violence and create positive opportunities. Affordable housing is critical, but the answer isn’t simply building more homes. We need housing residents can actually afford, supported by jobs that pay sustainable wages. Flint’s future depends on connecting economic growth to the needs of its residents.

What do you see as Flint’s greatest assets or opportunities for the future?

Brown: Flint’s greatest asset is its people. We have hardworking families, talented youth, entrepreneurs, artists, and community organizations committed to making a difference. Our opportunities lie in investing in our neighborhoods, supporting small businesses, creating jobs, expanding youth programs, and strengthening partnerships. Flint has the talent, history, and determination to grow. We just need to make sure that growth reaches every neighborhood, not just downtown.

Mushatt: Flint’s greatest assets are our people, our infrastructure, and, surprisingly to some, our river. Our people have tremendous potential, and our colleges, universities, and skilled trades programs provide opportunities to prepare residents for emerging careers and industries. Our existing infrastructure provides a foundation for attracting diverse industries, supporting entrepreneurs, and creating good-paying jobs. The Flint River, often viewed through the lens of our water crisis, also presents opportunities for environmental restoration, recreation, and responsible economic development. We can reconnect neighborhoods to the river and create destinations that improve quality of life. Flint’s future is not limited to one industry. We have the resources to build a diverse, sustainable economy.

What would be your three top priorities should you be elected?

Brown: My three top priorities would be: 1. Safer Streets: Address gun violence, strengthen community-police relationships, and expand youth prevention programs. 2. Infrastructure: Advocate for better roads, pothole repairs, reliable water infrastructure, and accountability for city services. 3. Neighborhood Revitalization: Address blight, improve affordable housing, support local businesses, and expand job opportunities. My goal is to give power back to the people and ensure every neighborhood has a voice.

Mushatt: My first priority remains infrastructure. Residents deserve to see their tax dollars at work through safe, responsible improvements that restore neighborhood pride and lay the foundation for economic growth. Second is economic development. We must attract diverse industries, support local businesses, create good-paying jobs, and remain competitive while protecting our environment. Third is housing. We cannot ignore the growing challenges of housing insecurity and affordability. Housing must be accessible, affordable, and attainable for the people who call Flint home. Homeownership should be a realistic pathway to stability and generational wealth, not a dream beyond reach. These priorities are connected and essential to Flint’s future.

The Flint City Council recently passed a 1-year moratorium on data center developments in the city. Do you agree with that resolution? Why or why not?

Brown: Yes, I support the one-year moratorium. Before approving data centers, we must understand their impact on Flint’s water supply, electricity costs, environment, and neighborhoods. Economic development is important, but it should never come at the expense of residents. We need transparency, community input, and clear protections before moving forward but to be clear I do not support the AI data center.

Mushatt: Absolutely. I wrote, introduced, and successfully passed the resolution because Flint residents deserve to be fully informed and have a voice in decisions that could significantly impact our city. Data centers raise important questions about environmental impacts, water and energy consumption, infrastructure, and long-term community benefits. Residents deserve complete transparency, not decisions made behind closed doors. I do not believe elected officials should sign nondisclosure agreements that prevent them from sharing information about developments of this magnitude. The moratorium allows time for education, public discussion, and careful evaluation.

The Flint City Council recently passed a permanent resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in honor of Flint’s LGBTQUIA+ residents. Do you support that resolution? Why or why not?

Brown: Yes, I support the resolution. I believe every Flint resident deserves to feel safe, respected, valued, and included, regardless of who they are or whom they love. We may not all share the same beliefs or experiences, but that should never prevent us from treating one another with dignity. My faith teaches me to love my neighbor, and my commitment to serving the people means representing everyone, not just those who agree with me.

Mushatt: Yes, I supported the resolution and introduced the amendment making Flint’s recognition of Pride Month permanent, rather than requiring Council to vote on it every year. As a City Council member, I represent every resident of our community, regardless of who they are or whom they love. I recognize the ongoing struggle for personhood, autonomy, equality, and the basic dignity and respect every individual deserves. Recognizing Pride Month is about acknowledging the LGBTQIA+ community, its history, and its contributions to our city. Every Flint resident deserves to feel seen, respected, and represented by their local government. That should not be something we have to debate or vote on year after year.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of a violent or financial crime, and if so, how was it resolved?

[EDITOR’s NOTE: This question is not intended as a judgement on a candidate’s criminal history. We do not believe that a criminal history should be a barrier to anyone holding elected office. Rather, this is an opportunity for a candidate to directly respond to voters regarding any public criminal or financial records or accusations that do exist in the public domain and address them in their own words.]

Brown: Yes, I have faced criminal charges in the past. However, I exercised my right to due process, and after three days of trial, I was acquitted of all charges. Anything that follows is simply not true or false allegations. I believe in transparency, fairness, and the principle that everyone deserves their day in court. My past experiences have strengthened my commitment to justice, accountability, and helping others navigate the legal system.

Note: Jo Ikigai, Brown’s ex-wife, has made several social media posts accusing Brown of physical and sexual abuse during their relationship, which Ikigai said began in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2023 according to Genesee County Circuit Court records. Brown shared a video from a candidate forum on September 30 in which he addressed allegations against him. In that video, he didn’t specify which allegations he was referring to, but called them “false” and said he was acquitted of charges of criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, and attempted murder.

Mushatt: NO.

Do you have a campaign website or social media pages for voters to learn more about you?

Brown: Visit www.darellbrown.org to learn about my campaign, priorities, and community involvement. You can also follow Darell Brown on Facebook and other social media platforms for campaign updates, events, and community outreach.

Mushatt: Website: candicemushatt.com. Friends of Candice Mushatt on Facebook.